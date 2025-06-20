Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Plains GP by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 8,120.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $22.31.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 205.41%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

