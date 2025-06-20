Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

NYSE PBA opened at $36.85 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.63.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5109 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 736.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 247.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 47,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 33,623 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,381,000. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 240,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

