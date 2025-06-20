Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 89,376.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,867,000 after buying an additional 477,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $118,312,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $104,533,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $63,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $649,957,000 after purchasing an additional 118,713 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Watsco from $475.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $490.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.67.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $423.61 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $422.99 and a 52 week high of $571.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $463.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 92.24%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

