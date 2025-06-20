Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Centene were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Centene Price Performance

CNC opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.78. Centene Corporation has a 52-week low of $53.99 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.45.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

