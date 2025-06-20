Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,049 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 22.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.