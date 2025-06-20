Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,350 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,763 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.68.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

