Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

TTAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Titan America to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Titan America from $19.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Titan America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Titan America in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Titan America in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TTAM opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.30. Titan America has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $392.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan America in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Titan America in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Titan America in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,947,000. Venator Management LLC bought a new position in Titan America during the first quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Titan America during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

