Analysts Set Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) PT at $75.00

Shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Shares of RMBS opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average is $55.73. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $69.15.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,844 shares in the company, valued at $17,647,422.72. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Laub sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $101,806.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,221.84. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,133. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Rambus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rambus by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rambus by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

