Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

In other news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley sold 10,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $70,777.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 378,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,936.20. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vishwas Seshadri sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,439.16. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,941 shares of company stock worth $711,341. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $6.00 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

