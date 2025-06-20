A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.

AMKBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Fearnley Fonds lowered A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Get A.P. Moller-Maersk alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AMKBY

A.P. Moller-Maersk Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.09. A.P. Moller-Maersk has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. A.P. Moller-Maersk had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that A.P. Moller-Maersk will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Moller-Maersk Company Profile

(Get Free Report

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Moller-Maersk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Moller-Maersk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.