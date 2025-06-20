NBT Bank N A NY Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Cintas were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Cintas by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 4.2% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $220.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.98 and its 200 day moving average is $205.59. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.20 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.