Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,427 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VONG opened at $104.62 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $107.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.79 and its 200-day moving average is $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.