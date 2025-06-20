Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $254,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 437,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 99,507 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,327,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,485,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

GSC stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $141.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.29. Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $56.70.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (GSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in small-cap companies. The fund tilts towards US companies but may still invest in securities from other countries, including emerging markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.