Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 511.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,421 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,055.10. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $268.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 2.1%

RCL opened at $267.85 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $130.08 and a one year high of $279.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.76 and its 200-day moving average is $234.59. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

