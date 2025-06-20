Allot Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,465 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 815% compared to the average daily volume of 1,034 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Allot Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $345.49 million, a P/E ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. Allot has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot stock. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. DCF Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Allot as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

About Allot

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

