QuantumScape Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 36,275 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the average volume of 23,705 call options.

QuantumScape Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of QS opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 16.66, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 4.27.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 61,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $242,400.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,228.20. This represents a 20.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 71,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $314,997.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,640,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,801.18. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 132,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 168,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

