CRISPR Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 19,856 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 168% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,405 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.53.
Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,180,000 after buying an additional 1,474,439 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,952,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,560 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,238 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,743,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,145,000 after acquiring an additional 816,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,769.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,864,000 after acquiring an additional 575,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9%
Shares of CRSP stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.75. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $63.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,023.64% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. CRISPR Therapeutics's revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
