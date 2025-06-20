Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Genworth Financial Call Options (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,943 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 258% compared to the average volume of 1,382 call options.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.03. Genworth Financial has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GNW shares. Wall Street Zen cut Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genworth Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 69.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

