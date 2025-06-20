Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 397.85 ($5.36) and traded as high as GBX 403.50 ($5.43). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 400.50 ($5.39), with a volume of 665,625 shares traded.

Fidelity European Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 397.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 383.19.

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 10.41 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity European Trust had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 93.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity European Trust will post 62.9906542 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity European Trust

About Fidelity European Trust

In other news, insider Milyae Park bought 2,300 shares of Fidelity European Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £8,303 ($11,180.99). Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity European Trust PLC aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

The Trust invests predominantly in continental European equities (and their related securities) and up to 20% of gross assets may be invested in companies outside of the continent.

