Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $2.25. Gold Reserve shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 38,021 shares traded.

Gold Reserve Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

