Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.38 ($1.27) and traded as high as GBX 95.30 ($1.28). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.27), with a volume of 316,036 shares.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 90.88. The stock has a market cap of £572.83 million, a PE ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 0.14.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (BSIF) is an investment company focused on the acquisition and long-term management of a diversified portfolio of low carbon assets in the UK, with a primary focus on solar assets. The fund’s initial public offering (IPO) was in July 2013, making it the first investment company focused on solar PV to be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

