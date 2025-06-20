Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.13. Hemostemix shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 1,277 shares changing hands.

Hemostemix Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.20.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

