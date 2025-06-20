First Property Group (LON:FPO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.94 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 14.75 ($0.20). First Property Group shares last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.20), with a volume of 68,244 shares changing hands.

First Property Group Stock Up 5.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Get First Property Group alerts:

First Property Group (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 1.65 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Property Group had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 31.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Property Group plc will post 0.2694795 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Property Group

First Property Group plc is an award winning property fund manager and investor with operations in the United Kingdom and Central Europe. The Group’s focus is on higher yielding commercial property with sustainable cash flows. The company is flexible and takes an active approach to asset management. Its earnings are derived from:

1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.