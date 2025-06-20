Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and traded as high as $10.57. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Trading Up 0.1%
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.41.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Swedish Match AB (publ)
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.