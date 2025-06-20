Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.33 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 121.20 ($1.63). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 120.80 ($1.63), with a volume of 1,122,288 shares.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Down 0.0%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.31, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of £337.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported GBX 0.67 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 101.98%.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.06%.

In related news, insider Kevin Troup acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($12,792.89). 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile

The Trust aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in small Japanese companies which are believed to have above-average prospects for capital growth. We invest in 40–80 attractively valued smaller companies that we believe offer good growth opportunities. The Trust is actively managed and will primarily consist of listed companies although up to 10% of total assets can be invested, at the time of initial investment, in unlisted investments, including private companies.

