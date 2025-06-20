Clarius Group LLC Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $580,922,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marriott International by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,144 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 23,923.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,360,000 after buying an additional 728,942 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,162,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,662,000 after acquiring an additional 512,963 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Dbs Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.15.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of MAR stock opened at $257.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,832.04. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

