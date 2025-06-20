Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.16. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.