Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 241.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,355.8% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $159.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.33. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $257,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,920. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Page sold 7,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,523.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,986 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,651.08. This represents a 16.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,720. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

