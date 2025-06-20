Clarius Group LLC Acquires 16,316 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 47.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,364 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Banco Santander by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 53,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAN opened at $8.05 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $121.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.94 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 16.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

