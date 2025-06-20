Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,909 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 485.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,680,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after buying an additional 5,538,912 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,373,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $50,189,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 667.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,603,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 423.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,897,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,858 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Barclays

Barclays Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.