CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $177,000 Position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLHY stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $24.53.

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

