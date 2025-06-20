CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $402,000 Position in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID – Free Report) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 21,061 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IBID opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (IBID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2027. The fund will terminate in October 2027.

