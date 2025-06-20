CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCE – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000.

INCE opened at $56.46 on Friday. Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $90.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.83.

The Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF (INCE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation with lower volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The fund invests in stocks globally using proprietary fundamental research. INCE was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

