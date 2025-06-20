Clarius Group LLC Has $348,000 Holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $82.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

