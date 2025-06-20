Contrasting BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) and BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CVB Financial and BM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVB Financial 30.24% 9.32% 1.31% BM Technologies -22.62% -47.64% -26.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CVB Financial and BM Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVB Financial $684.59 million 3.70 $200.72 million $1.45 12.67 BM Technologies $55.25 million 1.10 -$17.33 million ($1.11) -4.50

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies. BM Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CVB Financial has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BM Technologies has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CVB Financial and BM Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVB Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 BM Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33

CVB Financial currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.93%. BM Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 8.00%. Given CVB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CVB Financial is more favorable than BM Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.2% of CVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of BM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of CVB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of BM Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CVB Financial beats BM Technologies on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. The company also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; agriculture loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it offers various specialized services, such as treasury management systems for monitoring cash flow, merchant card processing program, armored pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers, wires and automated clearinghouse, and online account access. Further, the company provides trust services, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc., a financial technology company, facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner banks in the United States. It offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through a full service fintech banking platform. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc. in January 2021. BM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

