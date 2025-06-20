Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

ALIZY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Allianz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Allianz from a “strong sell” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Allianz Price Performance

OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90. Allianz has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Allianz had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $60.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.1993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Allianz’s previous dividend of $1.03. Allianz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.87%.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also

