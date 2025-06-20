Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $97.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

