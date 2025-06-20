Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Revolve Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.
RVLV stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.02.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $296.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
