Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$98.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$89.00 to C$69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial cut Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$141.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PD

Precision Drilling Stock Down 0.1%

Precision Drilling Company Profile

PD opened at C$69.81 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$51.38 and a 52 week high of C$109.20. The firm has a market cap of C$993.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98.

(Get Free Report

Precision Drilling Corp is a leader in North American oil and gas services. It is a provider of contract drilling and completion and production services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Canada. Its segments are Contract Drilling Services which is the majority key revenue generator and other segments include Completion and Production Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.