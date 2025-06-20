Mark Pearson Sells 30,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 724,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,521,837.06. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equitable alerts:

On Thursday, May 15th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $1,587,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 15th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,426,800.00.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $52.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.15. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Equitable had a return on equity of 79.05% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equitable from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQH

Institutional Trading of Equitable

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Equitable by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 0.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Equitable by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Equitable by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.