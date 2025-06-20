Insider Selling: AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) CFO Sells $1,245,420.00 in Stock

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,859.74. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $206.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.40 and a fifty-two week high of $239.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $693.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 38.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

