Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,712.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,539,988.20. This represents a 12.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, June 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $1,538,212.20.

On Thursday, June 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $1,529,550.75.

On Monday, June 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $1,649,737.95.

On Friday, June 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total value of $1,717,483.32.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $1,656,601.64.

On Thursday, May 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.73, for a total transaction of $1,635,142.04.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.81, for a total transaction of $1,675,517.88.

On Friday, May 23rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $1,641,818.36.

On Monday, May 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $1,708,184.16.

On Friday, May 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total transaction of $1,759,766.68.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.0%

Atlassian stock opened at $196.14 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $326.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 372.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Atlassian by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $304.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.