Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) versus Pearl Diver Credit (NYSE:PDCC) Critical Comparison

Pearl Diver Credit (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pearl Diver Credit and Pagaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pearl Diver Credit alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pearl Diver Credit N/A N/A N/A Pagaya Technologies -34.57% 9.28% 3.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pearl Diver Credit and Pagaya Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pearl Diver Credit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pagaya Technologies $1.05 billion 1.36 -$401.41 million ($5.07) -3.72

Pearl Diver Credit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pagaya Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.1% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pearl Diver Credit and Pagaya Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pearl Diver Credit 0 0 0 0 0.00 Pagaya Technologies 0 2 7 0 2.78

Pagaya Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.75%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than Pearl Diver Credit.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats Pearl Diver Credit on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pearl Diver Credit

(Get Free Report)

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. is a newly organized, externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return, with a secondary objective of generating high current income. Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Pearl Diver Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearl Diver Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.