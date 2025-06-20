Mastercraft Boat (MCFT) versus Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “LEISURE&REC PRD” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mastercraft Boat to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mastercraft Boat and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercraft Boat 0 5 2 0 2.29 Mastercraft Boat Competitors 119 995 1894 58 2.62

Mastercraft Boat presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.54%. As a group, “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies have a potential upside of 62.30%. Given Mastercraft Boat’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mastercraft Boat has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercraft Boat $366.59 million $7.80 million -45.97 Mastercraft Boat Competitors $1.54 billion -$20.22 million -1.48

This table compares Mastercraft Boat and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mastercraft Boat’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Mastercraft Boat. Mastercraft Boat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Mastercraft Boat has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercraft Boat’s competitors have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Mastercraft Boat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Mastercraft Boat shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercraft Boat and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercraft Boat -2.46% 3.34% 2.11% Mastercraft Boat Competitors -41.61% -78.91% -10.65%

Summary

Mastercraft Boat competitors beat Mastercraft Boat on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating. Crest segment provides pontoon boats for use in general recreational boating. The Aviara segment produces luxury day boats for use in general recreational boating. The company also offers ski/wake, outboard, and sterndrive boats, as well as various accessories, including trailers and aftermarket parts. It sells its boats under the MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara brands through a network of independent dealers in North America and internationally. The company was formerly known as MCBC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. in November 2018. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee.

