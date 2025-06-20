Douglas F. Kling Sells 100,000 Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS) Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) COO Douglas F. Kling sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $1,929,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at $848,760. The trade was a 69.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of -0.03. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $27.29.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 37.34% and a negative net margin of 397.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAMS. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,314,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,879,000 after buying an additional 3,412,590 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 15,916,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,224 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2,410.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,315,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $53,007,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,752,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NAMS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised NewAmsterdam Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.89.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

