Douglas F. Kling Sells 100,000 Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS) Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) COO Douglas F. Kling sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $1,929,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at $848,760. The trade was a 69.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of -0.03. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $27.29.
NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 37.34% and a negative net margin of 397.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NAMS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised NewAmsterdam Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.89.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.
