Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,176 Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Aercap by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Aercap by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Aercap by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Aercap by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aercap stock opened at $114.79 on Friday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12-month low of $82.21 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.61.

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Aercap’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Aercap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aercap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Aercap in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

