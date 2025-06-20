Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $527,719,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,633,987 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $433,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,515 shares in the last quarter. AE Industrial Partners LP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,088,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,742,442 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $210,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,303,355 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $254,028,000 after buying an additional 1,068,420 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.