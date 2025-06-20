Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 36.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.87.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $159.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $159.44 and a 1-year high of $265.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 29.56%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

