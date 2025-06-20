Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. FMR LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,772,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $1,150,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,821,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,413 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,526,000 after buying an additional 1,125,493 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK opened at $91.49 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $92.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $437,177.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,122.50. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. This represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

