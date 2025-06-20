Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells 309,168 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director William J.G. Griffith sold 309,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $20,021,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,893,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,620,340.08. The trade was a 14.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of PCOR opened at $66.29 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $88.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average is $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -77.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $310.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCOR shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Arete started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 277.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

